Deutsche Bank Raises Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $61.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.72.

NYSE JWN opened at $59.18 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $150,913.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,254 shares of company stock worth $9,055,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

