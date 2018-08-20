Despegar.com (DESP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/17/2018 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
DESP opened at $17.03 on Monday. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
