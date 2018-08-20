Despegar.com (DESP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2018 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DESP opened at $17.03 on Monday. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

Get Despegarcom Corp alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 2,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegarcom Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegarcom Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.