Defense (DFS) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Defense has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $208,554.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defense has traded flat against the dollar. One Defense coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00243161 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00062728 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Defense Coin Profile

Defense (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 599,437 coins. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_ . The official website for Defense is defensebox.io

Buying and Selling Defense

Defense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

