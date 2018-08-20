DCORP Utility (DRPU) Market Cap Achieves $386,151.00

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. DCORP Utility has a total market capitalization of $386,151.00 and approximately $474.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DCORP Utility has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DCORP Utility token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00299065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00154966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00038305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DCORP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

