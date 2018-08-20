DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Receives $38.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 148,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.92. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,029,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

