Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $61.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,600 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $410,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,672. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.