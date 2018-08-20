Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.22. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.37.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
