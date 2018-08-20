Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.22. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

