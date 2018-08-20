Darling Ingredients (DAR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Darling Ingredients earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1671522459335 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

