Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $121,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $102,190.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,332,000 after acquiring an additional 309,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,279,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LivaNova by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,511,000 after acquiring an additional 281,610 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

