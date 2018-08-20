D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 416,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 244,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

