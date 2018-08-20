Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $99,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $456,223. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,335,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,883,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,504,000 after purchasing an additional 483,236 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,691,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 171,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

