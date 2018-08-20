Cypher Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CYP)

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Cypher has a market cap of $307,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cypher has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cypher alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.04528746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.50 or 0.08498113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00870481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.01499472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00201910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.02153357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00302135 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cypher Coin Profile

Cypher (CYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015

Cypher Coin Trading

Cypher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.