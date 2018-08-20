CVR Energy (CVI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVR Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.0424929384914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE CVI opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.