Cryptonite (XCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $439.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $389,906.00 and $439.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.04551054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.58 or 0.08522556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.01516851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00203582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.02156141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00301851 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 434,784,444 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

