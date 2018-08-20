Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will post sales of $702.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $788.10 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $544.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $194,649.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 66,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,793. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $632.54 million, a P/E ratio of -225.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,625.00%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

