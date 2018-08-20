Crocs (CROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.62

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 109118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -954.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $204,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 87.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 483,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

