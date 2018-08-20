CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $224,770.00 and $355.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 48,730,134 coins and its circulating supply is 33,659,937 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

