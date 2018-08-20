Critical Survey: Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) versus Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBCP) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.26 billion 6.00 $319.38 million $2.77 25.68 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $140.84 million 4.30 $20.47 million $1.22 20.53

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). Independent Bank Co.(MI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 28.84% 14.24% 1.49% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 16.92% 11.84% 1.16%

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 7 0 0 1.70 Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $63.63, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Independent Bank Co.(MI) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 327 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 61 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 14 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

