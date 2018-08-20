Critical Contrast: Kemper (KMPR) vs. United Fire Group (UFCS)

Kemper (NASDAQ: UFCS) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $2.72 billion 1.88 $120.90 million $1.64 48.14 United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.22 $51.02 million N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 6.24% 7.80% 1.91% United Fire Group 6.93% 3.04% 0.83%

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kemper and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Kemper.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemper beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

