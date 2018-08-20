Critical Contrast: EQT GP (EQGP) & National Grid (NGG)

National Grid (NYSE: EQGP) and EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid and EQT GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid N/A N/A N/A EQT GP 33.16% 12.65% 6.88%

This table compares National Grid and EQT GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid $20.22 billion 1.78 $4.71 billion $3.93 13.65 EQT GP $834.10 million 8.12 $261.99 million $0.98 22.86

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than EQT GP. National Grid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Grid and EQT GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid 0 4 4 0 2.50 EQT GP 0 9 5 0 2.36

EQT GP has a consensus target price of $28.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than National Grid.

Risk and Volatility

National Grid has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT GP has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Grid pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. National Grid pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Grid is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EQT GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT GP beats National Grid on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales. It also operates the Scottish networks. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems that include approximately 7,660 kilometers of high pressure pipes and 24 compressor stations connecting 8 distribution networks in Great Britain. The US Regulated segment owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Its assets comprise 14,293 kilometers of overhead lines; 168 kilometers of underground cables; 387 transmission substations; and 740 distribution substations. This segment also engages in owning and operating gas distribution networks in upstate New York, New York City, Long Island, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company is also involved in gas metering, property management, liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal, and LNG operations, as well as the operation of Great Britain-France interconnector. National Grid plc was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQT GP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQT GP Holdings, LP is a subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC.

