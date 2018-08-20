Critical Contrast: Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) & Invuity (IVTY)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: IVTY) and Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Invuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $64.31 million 2.62 -$27.29 million ($2.01) -3.83 Invuity $39.62 million 2.22 -$39.91 million ($2.20) -1.66

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Invuity. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invuity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Invuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -46.55% -58.61% -27.54% Invuity -89.29% -724.87% -70.87%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invuity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Endosurgery and Invuity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Invuity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Invuity has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.05%. Given Invuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invuity is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Invuity shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Invuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Invuity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope. It also provides surgical products, including Lap-Band system, a system designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of obesity; and accessories used in laparoscopic bariatric surgeries. The company sells its products primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities. It offers various illuminated surgical devices, including Eikon LT illuminated retractor system for breast/oncoplastic/gynecology/EP/plastic/endocrine surgeries; Eiberg illuminated retractor systems for orthopedic surgeries; PhotonBlade, a recision illuminator for breast/plastics/EP/orthopedics surgeries; PhotonSaber Y, a handheld illuminator for orthopedic/spine/cardiothoracic/breast/general/gynecology/plastic surgeries; and PhotonSaber F, a handheld illuminator for spine/orthopedic/neurosurgery surgeries. The company also provides Breiten illuminated retractor systems for spine/orthopedic surgeries; Photonguide XT system, a drop-in intracavity illuminator for spine surgeries; Eika illuminated retractor systems for endocrine/spine/orthopedic surgeries; and PhotonVue, a system used in conjunction with IC Indocyanine for identifying and verifying blood flow in tissue, as well as is used in breast/plastic/colorectal surgeries. It sells its devices through direct sales representatives and independent sales agents; and directly to hospitals and surgeons, as well as to third-party medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Spotlight Surgical, Inc. and changed its name to Invuity, Inc. in 2007. Invuity, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

