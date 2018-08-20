Cree, Inc. (CREE) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,282 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Cree worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 20.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Cree by 19.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,553 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $45.45 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 239.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. ValuEngine upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.66.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

