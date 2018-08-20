Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $75.55 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,490 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,968 shares of company stock worth $8,189,479. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

