Crawford & Company Class A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (CRD.A)

Crawford & Company Class A (NYSE:CRD.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

NYSE CRD.A opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crawford & Company Class A has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crawford & Company Class A in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

