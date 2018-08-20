Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BREW opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of 136.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

