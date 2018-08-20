Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Despegar.com (DESP)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Despegar.com from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,785 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,635,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,290,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,287,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

