Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CFO Sells $834,125.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $834,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.50. 340,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,926. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.