CorVel (CRVL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $38,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $6,456,281. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CorVel by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

