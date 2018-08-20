Corium International Inc (CORI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Corium International posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Sarret sold 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,120.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $28,228.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,275. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corium International during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Corium International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corium International during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Corium International stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Corium International has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

