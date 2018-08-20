Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 210,261 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 3.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

