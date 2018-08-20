Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 93,765 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 121.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,765 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $11,100,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,367,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,065 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

