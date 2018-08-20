COPYTRACK Hits Market Capitalization of $898,651.00 (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. COPYTRACK has a total market cap of $898,651.00 and $147.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00294060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00153054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,878,925 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq . The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

