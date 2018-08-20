Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after purchasing an additional 760,714 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after purchasing an additional 689,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Copart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 999,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens lowered Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.