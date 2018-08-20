Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 388.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.