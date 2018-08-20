Convergys (CVG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Convergys Corporation is a global leader in relationship management. Convergys unique combination of domain expertise, operational excellence, and innovative technologies has delivered process improvement and actionable business insight to clients. Convergys Corporation delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages and from more than 150 locations around the globe. Convergys partner with clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. Convergys are committed to delighting clients and their customers, delivering value to shareholders, and creating opportunities for talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVG. ValuEngine raised Convergys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE CVG opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Convergys has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.24%. research analysts forecast that Convergys will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Convergys by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Convergys by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Convergys by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Convergys by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

