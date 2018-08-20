Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,815 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $113.88 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

