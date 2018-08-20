Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $17,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 941,055 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gannett by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after buying an additional 937,841 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $7,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 687,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $10.26 on Monday. Gannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $17.00 target price on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

