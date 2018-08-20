Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 1.94% 3.63% 1.57% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 3.28 $13.23 million $0.08 25.63 FORTESCUE METAL/S $8.45 billion 1.15 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Mountain Province Diamonds does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

