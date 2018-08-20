ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.42 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

