ConocoPhillips (COP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, ConocoPhillips has rallied 64.2%, outperforming the 43.9% collective gain of the stocks belonging to the industry. The company’s initiative to divest non-core assets seems impressive as the explorer could divert the proceeds toward oil-rich Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. In fact, there are significant opportunities for the firm in the Eagle Ford where it owns about 3,400 undrilled locations. Strong focus on these prospective resources is expected to help ConocoPhillips achieve its target of 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of oil-equivalent production through 2017 to 2020. However, we are cautious about ConocoPhillips’ expectations of a rise in production and operating expenses. Moreover, ConocoPhillips’ long-term debt is more than double its cash balance, which is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $70.95. 254,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,359. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 399,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

