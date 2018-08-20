Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

