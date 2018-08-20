Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $691,000 in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS opened at $65.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

