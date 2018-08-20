Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 114.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 10.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RICK. BidaskClub cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RICK opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

