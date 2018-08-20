Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Receives $177.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.95.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $217.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

CXO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,206. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

