Comparing Leju (LEJU) & HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY)

Leju (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) and HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and HENDERSON Ld De/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju -40.88% -57.49% -34.52% HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Leju and HENDERSON Ld De/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $362.53 million 0.51 -$160.90 million ($1.19) -1.13 HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 7.29 $3.90 billion $0.57 9.12

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher revenue and earnings than Leju. Leju is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENDERSON Ld De/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leju and HENDERSON Ld De/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Leju does not pay a dividend. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Leju has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HENDERSON Ld De/S beats Leju on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate and home furnishing advertisers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

