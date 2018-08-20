Comparing Financial Institutions (FISI) & WesBanco (WSBC)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: WSBC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Financial Institutions and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 WesBanco 0 5 1 0 2.17

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Financial Institutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than WesBanco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $164.84 million 3.06 $33.52 million $1.94 16.31 WesBanco $421.26 million 5.48 $94.48 million $2.45 20.22

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Financial Institutions pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 23.24% 10.49% 0.92% WesBanco 24.38% 8.85% 1.24%

Summary

WesBanco beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment management, investment consulting and advisory, and wealth management services, as well as retirement plan services; and invests in various securities. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated a network of approximately 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 172 branches and 160 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

