Comparing California First National Bancorp (CFNB) and First Horizon National (FHN)

California First National Bancorp (NYSE: FHN) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First National Bancorp and First Horizon National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 4.71 $11.12 million N/A N/A First Horizon National $1.48 billion 4.10 $165.51 million $1.11 16.80

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Horizon National 10.74% 9.64% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California First National Bancorp and First Horizon National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon National 0 2 8 0 2.80

First Horizon National has a consensus target price of $20.68, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon National pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of First Horizon National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Horizon National beats California First National Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 350 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands across the southeast United States. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

