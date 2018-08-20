Comparing Aethlon Medical (AEMD) & PerkinElmer (PKI)

Aethlon Medical (NYSE: PKI) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PerkinElmer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 130.53 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.39 PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 4.20 $292.63 million $2.90 29.53

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36% PerkinElmer 5.51% 14.25% 6.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 1 7 3 0 2.18

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $80.12, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Aethlon Medical does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and PerkinElmer. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.