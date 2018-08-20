CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 319,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $394,299.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 19,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $1,387,528.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock worth $9,455,463. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.00 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

