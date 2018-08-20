Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 4,302 Chemed Co. (CHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $318.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $186.09 and a 52-week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.13, for a total transaction of $65,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,496 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

